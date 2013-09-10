Paga con Klarna
Garanzia di 2 anni
Fuori produzione
Ossessionati dal suono
Libera la musica del tuo iPod/iPhone/iPad e ascoltala con l'inimitabile audio fornito dal sistema docking per l'intrattenimento Philips DCB352. Dotato di un design alla moda e di accattivanti finiture metalliche, questo elegante sistema dispone di tecnologia DAB+ e di una potenza RMS totale da 30 W per un audio estremamente dinamico.
Base docking per iPod/iPhone/iPad
DAB+
Ascolta la tua musica preferita in formato MP3 mentre carichi il tuo iPod/iPhone/iPad. La base docking ti consente di collegare il tuo dispositivo portatile direttamente al sistema Philips per ascoltare i tuoi brani musicali preferiti con un audio di qualità superiore e di ricaricare il tuo iPod/iPhone/iPad durante il funzionamento, così da poter ascoltare la musica senza doverti preoccupare dello stato di carica della batteria. Il sistema carica automaticamente il dispositivo portatile quando quest'ultimo è inserito.
Digital Sound Control offre una vasta scelta di comandi pre-impostati Jazz, Rock, Pop e Classic utilizzabili per ottimizzare gli intervalli di frequenza dei differenti stili musicali. Ciascuna modalità utilizza la tecnologia di equalizzazione grafica per la regolazione automatica del bilanciamento dell'audio in modo da migliorare le frequenze dello stile musicale prescelto. Infine, Digital Sound Control semplifica le operazioni per ottenere il massimo dai brani musicali impostando con precisione il bilanciamento del suono in corrispondenza del tipo di musica riprodotta.
Dynamic Bass Boost assicura a chi ascolta una resa eccellente dei toni bassi con qualsiasi volume dal più basso al più alto. Quando il volume è basso, le frequenze inferiori dei toni bassi solitamente si perdono. Attivando la funzione Dynamic Bass Boost, che esalta le basse frequenze, chi ascolta percepisce un audio più ricco anche a basso volume.
Trova domande frequenti, manuali utente, informazioni sulla sicurezza e suggerimenti
3.8
su 5
12
Recensioni
83%
di utenti consiglia questo prodotto
Joel
10/09/2013
United Kingdom
Excellent compacked Uint
Easy to set-up, DAB is good from aerial provided. C D player works just fine, USB is an added extra. Can't ask for anything else at the price.
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Questa revisione è stata effettuata per DCB352 docking entertainment system
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Questa revisione è stata effettuata per DCB352 docking entertainment system
trevor456
09/08/2013
United Kingdom
Great looks and terrific sound
This is a good looking and compact unit with great sound. I had no problems setting it up but saving radio channels was a bit fiddly. Some people are critical of the display but my set is away from the window and it is clear and easy to read. Much better than my old dab radio which has a poor display. Sound quality for cd and dab is excellent. Even fm is not too bad. My local radio station is not yet digital so I listen on fm - very clear sound with just a hint of background hiss. Some other stations are worse. I tried the usb connection by preparing a play list of old rock and pop tracks on the computer and copying them to a usb stick. This plays remarkably well on the Philips considering the variable source quality.
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Questa revisione è stata effettuata per DCB352 docking entertainment system
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per DCB352 docking entertainment system
Forrestger
26/07/2012
United Kingdom
Stylish and powerful
Bought this docking system for my home to use with the iPod. What can I say have been hugely impressed. Not only does it look really stylish but it very simple to use as well. I don't play my music so loud that the neighbours are rocking to it but with this system you could. If I play it loud enough to hear in another room the sound is still crystal clear. Excellent
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per DCB352 docking entertainment system
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per DCB352 docking entertainment system
Musica con DRM (Digital Right Management) non supportata.