Paga con Klarna
Garanzia di 2 anni
TAW6205/10
La pienezza dell'audio, in tutte le stanze.
Questo altoparlante wireless è perfetto, ancora meglio se collegato alla TV o ad altri altoparlanti per un audio multistanza eccezionale. Effettua l'associazione per un audio stereo. Oppure, puoi rendere più profondo il sistema Ambilight del tuo TV Philips unendo l'altoparlante.
Wi-Fi. Audio multistanza
Compatibile con DTS Play-Fi
Si collega agli assistenti vocali
LED integrato
Questo altoparlante ti consente di riprodurre in streaming da Spotify o accedere ad album ad alta risoluzione su Tidal tramite l'app Play-Fi. Dalle playlist per le feste in salotto ai podcast in ufficio, tutto ciò che ami sarà più ricco, profondo e nitido.
2.7
su 5
54
Recensioni
Hiphopanonymous
13/05/2024
United Kingdom
These are great.
I added 2 of these to the B8805/10 soundbar and as long as you long press the "off" button on the soundbar remote, to put them into eco standby, they wake back up with soundbar when i turn the telly on. I've been really impressed with my relatively inexpensive sound system.
Pro
Inexpensive, enhance the atmos experience from soundbar.
Contro
None so far.
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per TAW6205 Wireless home speaker
Data di utilizzo 2023-05-13
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per TAW6205 Wireless home speaker
Data di utilizzo 2023-05-13
HaHarry
07/07/2023
Nederland
Na software update werkt deze eindelijk goed
Geluid was al top maar verbinding met wifi was niet stabiel. Na laatste software update lijkt dat te zijn opgelost.
Pro
geluidskwaliteit, Ambilight LEDs, mooi design
Contro
Opgelost wifi verbinding
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per TAW6205 Draadloze luidspreker voor thuisgebruik
Data di utilizzo 2023-01-07
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per TAW6205 Draadloze luidspreker voor thuisgebruik
Data di utilizzo 2023-01-07
10/08/2022
Deutschland
Was ganz anderes
Wer kommt bitte auf so eine tolle Idee LEDs auf der Rückseite eines Lautsprechers anzubringen. Mich hat dieser Lautsprecher total begeistert. Wollte den Sound von meinem Philips Fernseher erweitern und habe online gelesen, dass es auch möglich sei, das Ambilight durch diese Lautsprecher zusätzlich zu erweitern. Direkt gekauft, ausgepackt und angeschlossen. Ich muss zugeben, die Updates dauern etwas aber das Endergebnis muss ja stimmen und das tut es. Der Ton ist hervorragend und jetzt habe ich im gesamten Wohnzimmer Ambilight. Das sieht wunderbar aus. Die Anbindung durch die DTS PlayFi Unterstützung ist recht einfach. Auch Musik streamen geht problemlos und der Fernseher kann auch mit eingebunden werden. Zack 5.1. wenn man sich auch den passenden Subwoofer dazu holt.
Pro
Ton und Licht einfach eine tolle Sache
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per TAW6205 Kabelloser Lautsprecher für Zuhause
Data di utilizzo 2021-07-10
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per TAW6205 Kabelloser Lautsprecher für Zuhause
Data di utilizzo 2021-07-10