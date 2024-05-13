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Altoparlante wireless per la casa

TAW6205/10

2.7

| (54) Recensioni

La pienezza dell'audio, in tutte le stanze.

Questo altoparlante wireless è perfetto, ancora meglio se collegato alla TV o ad altri altoparlanti per un audio multistanza eccezionale. Effettua l'associazione per un audio stereo. Oppure, puoi rendere più profondo il sistema Ambilight del tuo TV Philips unendo l'altoparlante.

Vedi tutti i vantaggi

La pienezza dell'audio, in tutte le stanze.

  • Wi-Fi. Audio multistanza

  • Compatibile con DTS Play-Fi

  • Si collega agli assistenti vocali

  • LED integrato

Spotify Connect. Tidal. Deezer. È tutto qui

Questo altoparlante ti consente di riprodurre in streaming da Spotify o accedere ad album ad alta risoluzione su Tidal tramite l'app Play-Fi. Dalle playlist per le feste in salotto ai podcast in ufficio, tutto ciò che ami sarà più ricco, profondo e nitido.

Configurazione multistanza tramite l'app Philips Sound o Play-Fi

Alimentazione CA. Dimensioni: 115 x 212 x 116 mm

Specifiche tecniche

Ottieni assistenza per questo prodotto

Trova domande frequenti, manuali utente, informazioni sulla sicurezza e suggerimenti

Recensioni

Queste recensioni sono gestite da Bazaarvoice e sono conformi alla Politica di autenticità della suddetta, con il supporto di tecnologie antifrode e controlli manuali. Per ulteriori dettagli, consulta la pagina
Le valutazioni dei prodotti e le classificazioni in stelle da parte degli utenti sono utili a tutti i clienti. Consentono di ottenere maggiori informazioni rilevanti per l'acquisto dei prodotti. I clienti che hanno acquistato un prodotto online o nel punto vendita possono inviare una recensione

2.7

su 5

54

Recensioni

13/05/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

These are great.

I added 2 of these to the B8805/10 soundbar and as long as you long press the "off" button on the soundbar remote, to put them into eco standby, they wake back up with soundbar when i turn the telly on. I've been really impressed with my relatively inexpensive sound system.

Pro

Inexpensive, enhance the atmos experience from soundbar.

Contro

None so far.

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per TAW6205 Wireless home speaker

Data di utilizzo 2023-05-13

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per TAW6205 Wireless home speaker

Data di utilizzo 2023-05-13

07/07/2023

Nederland

Nederland

Na software update werkt deze eindelijk goed

Geluid was al top maar verbinding met wifi was niet stabiel. Na laatste software update lijkt dat te zijn opgelost.

Pro

geluidskwaliteit, Ambilight LEDs, mooi design

Contro

Opgelost wifi verbinding

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per TAW6205 Draadloze luidspreker voor thuisgebruik

Data di utilizzo 2023-01-07

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per TAW6205 Draadloze luidspreker voor thuisgebruik

Data di utilizzo 2023-01-07

10/08/2022

Deutschland

Deutschland

Was ganz anderes

Wer kommt bitte auf so eine tolle Idee LEDs auf der Rückseite eines Lautsprechers anzubringen. Mich hat dieser Lautsprecher total begeistert. Wollte den Sound von meinem Philips Fernseher erweitern und habe online gelesen, dass es auch möglich sei, das Ambilight durch diese Lautsprecher zusätzlich zu erweitern. Direkt gekauft, ausgepackt und angeschlossen. Ich muss zugeben, die Updates dauern etwas aber das Endergebnis muss ja stimmen und das tut es. Der Ton ist hervorragend und jetzt habe ich im gesamten Wohnzimmer Ambilight. Das sieht wunderbar aus. Die Anbindung durch die DTS PlayFi Unterstützung ist recht einfach. Auch Musik streamen geht problemlos und der Fernseher kann auch mit eingebunden werden. Zack 5.1. wenn man sich auch den passenden Subwoofer dazu holt.

Pro

Ton und Licht einfach eine tolle Sache

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per TAW6205 Kabelloser Lautsprecher für Zuhause

Data di utilizzo 2021-07-10

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per TAW6205 Kabelloser Lautsprecher für Zuhause

Data di utilizzo 2021-07-10

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