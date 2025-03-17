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  • Tutta la potenza dell'energia solare
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  • Tutta la potenza dell'energia solare
  • Tutta la potenza dell'energia solare
  • Tutta la potenza dell'energia solare
  • Tutta la potenza dell'energia solare
  • Tutta la potenza dell'energia solare
  • Tutta la potenza dell'energia solare
  • Tutta la potenza dell'energia solare
  • Tutta la potenza dell'energia solare
  • Tutta la potenza dell'energia solare
  • Tutta la potenza dell'energia solare
  • Tutta la potenza dell'energia solare
  • Tutta la potenza dell'energia solare
  • Tutta la potenza dell'energia solare
  • Tutta la potenza dell'energia solare
  • Tutta la potenza dell'energia solare
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  • Tutta la potenza dell'energia solare
  • Tutta la potenza dell'energia solare
  • Tutta la potenza dell'energia solare
  • Tutta la potenza dell'energia solare
  • Tutta la potenza dell'energia solare
  • Tutta la potenza dell'energia solare
  • Tutta la potenza dell'energia solare
  • Tutta la potenza dell'energia solare
  • Tutta la potenza dell'energia solare
  • Tutta la potenza dell'energia solare
  • Tutta la potenza dell'energia solare
  • Tutta la potenza dell'energia solare
  • Tutta la potenza dell'energia solare
  • Tutta la potenza dell'energia solare

6000 seriesCuffie on-ear alimentate a energia solare

TAA6219BK/00

4.6

| (16) Recensioni | 100% di utenti consiglia questo prodotto

1 premio

Tutta la potenza dell'energia solare

Audio straordinario ed energia solare per affrontare ogni avventura! Grazie alla tecnologia solare Powerfoyle™, queste cuffie wireless on-ear si ricaricano alla luce così da garantire fino a 80 ore di autonomia della batteria, per l'utilizzo nei luoghi più bui.

Vedi tutti i vantaggi

Tutta la potenza dell'energia solare

  • Tecnologia solare Powerfoyle™

  • Cuffie con ricarica automatica

  • Riserva della batteria: 80 ore

  • Cuscinetti auricolari lavabili

Powerfoyle™ di Exeger. Più luce ed energia

Powerfoyle™ di Exeger. Più luce ed energia

Dall'energia solare all'energia elettrica, queste cuffie si ricaricano ogni volta che vengono esposte alla luce! Il materiale a celle solari Powerfoyle™ di cui è rivestito l'archetto immagazzina l'energia del sole per mantenere la batteria carica (si ricarica anche a energia elettrica). La batteria completamente carica garantisce fino a 80 ore di autonomia di riproduzione, per consentirti di continuare per la tua strada anche in condizioni di scarsa illuminazione.

Design accattivante, confortevole e avvolgente, ideale per chi è sempre in movimento

Design accattivante, confortevole e avvolgente, ideale per chi è sempre in movimento

Corri, cammina, pattina! Il comodo archetto non scivola quando ti muovi e i morbidi padiglioni auricolari traspiranti sono imbottiti di gel refrigerante. I cuscinetti auricolari sono rimovibili per una facile pulizia, in modo da garantire una sensazione di freschezza continua.

Audio eccezionale anche a basso volume con bassi dinamici

Audio eccezionale anche a basso volume con bassi dinamici

I driver da 40 mm offrono un audio ottimale e un buon isolamento acustico passivo grazie al design over-ear. Per un audio eccellente, attiva i bassi dinamici tramite l'app Philips Headphones e potrai goderti tutta la potenza dei brani che preferisci, anche a basso volume.

Specifiche tecniche

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Riconoscimenti

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Recensioni

Queste recensioni sono gestite da Bazaarvoice e sono conformi alla Politica di autenticità della suddetta, con il supporto di tecnologie antifrode e controlli manuali. Per ulteriori dettagli, consulta la pagina
Le valutazioni dei prodotti e le classificazioni in stelle da parte degli utenti sono utili a tutti i clienti. Consentono di ottenere maggiori informazioni rilevanti per l'acquisto dei prodotti. I clienti che hanno acquistato un prodotto online o nel punto vendita possono inviare una recensione

4.6

su 5

16

Recensioni

100%

di utenti consiglia questo prodotto

3
2
1

17/03/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Solar for the win

These solar-powered headphones present a compelling proposition for the eco-conscious audio enthusiast, and in my experience, they deliver on their promise. The standout feature, the solar charging, is genuinely impressive. Over a week of consistent use, predominantly during morning runs, the headphones have maintained their charge solely through exposure to daylight. This eliminates the anxiety of constantly needing to plug in. The integration of solar technology feels seamless, not bulky or cumbersome, and the headphones maintain a sleek, modern aesthetic. While long-term durability and the efficiency of solar charging in less sunny climates remains to be seen, the initial performance suggests a product that effectively harnesses ambient light to power its functionality. For those seeking a sustainable and convenient listening experience, it's ideal

Pro

solar charging, great sound

Contro

long term viability unsure

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per 6000 series TAA6219BK On-ear solar-powered headphones

Date of Use 2024-02-17

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per 6000 series TAA6219BK On-ear solar-powered headphones

Date of Use 2024-02-17

09/03/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Amazing Outdoor headphones on the go!

I recently purchased the Philips TAA6216BK headphones to test the solar powered self-charging features as it seemed very unique. To my disbelief since my initial charge I have not had to charge these headphones even ONCE, I usually set them by my office window which sees plenty of daylight. I now use these headphones as my daily jogging headphones and I can say I am deeply impressed. I have tripped over once and landed on my knees; but surprisingly these headphones stayed firmly gripped to my head. Sound quality wise is what you would expect from a pair of branded headphones, couldn’t fault it at all. The built in mic was also great at picking up my voice and supressing a lot of the background noises; for instance, the other caller couldn’t even tell I was outside with passing cars. For me, the only negative I can think of is the prolonged use of these headphones (over 1 hour) will start to cause discomfort due to the tightness of the headphones as they are designed for active outdoor use. But other than that I am deeply impressed with the innovative use of solar powered self-charging features for a pair of headphones whilst also retaining all the qualities which you would expect from a Philips branded product.

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per 6000 series TAA6219BK On-ear solar-powered headphones

Date of Use 2024-02-09

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per 6000 series TAA6219BK On-ear solar-powered headphones

Date of Use 2024-02-09

05/03/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent mic for calls. Forget your charger!

The Philips is great for outdoor runs—durable, secure fit, and excellent solar charging. However, the tight clamp can be uncomfortable for long use. Sound is good, but no ANC limits office use. The mic is outstanding; calls stay clear even with background noise. Perfect for running, less so for all-day wear.

Pro

Mic noise-cancelling quality is very good for calls, solar charging works very well, sound quality is decent, and build quality is very solid.

Contro

Lack of ANC can limit the use of the headphones in noisy environment, clamp too tight which is good for running but not comfortable for extended use

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per 6000 series TAA6219BK On-ear solar-powered headphones

Date of Use 2025-02-05

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per 6000 series TAA6219BK On-ear solar-powered headphones

Date of Use 2025-02-05

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