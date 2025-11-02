These open-ear headphones by Philips are absolutely amazing, to say the least! They are an amazing fit! I have so far used them while just walking about and that was awesome! You can hear the music clearly whilst being aware of your surroundings. What was a real shock was using them on the London tubes as the trains can be loud and again they did not fail me at all. I have also used them in the gym and this is useful when someone wants to ask if you are finished with a machine! These are a must for any sportsmen and or when travelling. They are extremely well made and there is no fear of damaging them very easily.