Paga con Klarna
Garanzia di 2 anni
Fuori produzione
Massimo movimento, zero preoccupazioni
Con le nostre cuffie wireless, puoi muoverti liberamente senza doverti preoccupare di perderle per strada! Queste cuffie sportive con design open ear sono leggere, comode ed estremamente resistenti. Inoltre, ti consentono di sentire tutto ciò che accade intorno a te.
Design open ear
Conduzione ossea
Chiamate più nitide in movimento
Luci di sicurezza LED
Corri, salta, muoviti! Queste cuffie open ear non cadono quando ti muovi: l'archetto da collo passa dietro la nuca e sopra le orecchie per tenere comodamente in posizione le cuffie. Inoltre, sono così leggere che ti sembrerà di non indossarle.
La tecnologia a conduzione ossea trasmette il suono attraverso le ossa del cranio, senza bisogno di infilare auricolari o indossare cuffie che coprono l'orecchio. Il suono si propaga invece dagli zigomi direttamente all'orecchio interno e la musica si forma come per magia nella tua testa!
Durante una chiamata, un microfono beamforming cattura il suono della voce mentre un algoritmo di intelligenza artificiale rimuove il rumore di fondo circostante. La persona con cui stai parlando sentirà la tua voce, non il traffico o le conversazioni delle persone vicine!
Riconoscimenti
4.1
su 5
241
Recensioni
87%
di utenti consiglia questo prodotto
racinglad
02/11/2025
United Kingdom
Compratore verificato
POOR CUSTOMER SERVICE!!!!!
Great product, but I have lost the charger cord, and cannot get a replacement. Philips so far have not been any help!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Pro
Excellent product just very poor customer service
Contro
Hopeless spares as no charger cord available
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per TAA7607BK Open-ear wireless sports headphones
Data di utilizzo 2024-10-02
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per TAA7607BK Open-ear wireless sports headphones
Data di utilizzo 2024-10-02
Mikey
20/01/2023
United Kingdom
Parte della promozione
Great sound and really light
These earphones are perfect for a run, even in the rain. I was able to enjoy my run better without worrying about the rain ruining my earphones. I like that they can hang about your neck when you need to take them off for pauses from music. Super handy. Give them a go!
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per TAA7607BK Open-ear wireless sports headphones
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per TAA7607BK Open-ear wireless sports headphones
TrinityJ
09/01/2023
United Kingdom
Parte della promozione
Great sound, novelty format
Using these novelty headphones took some time to adapt to as there are no earbuds and they practically sit next to your ear. It's nice and comfortable to not have something inside your ear. The sound is very good. I'm not an expert in sound and used the default setting but it sounded pretty great despite being outside with lots of noises around. I don't think these would hold in place if you were to do some extreme exercise but they're advertised mainly for running anyway. Charging with the USB cable, they're easy to use and a great fit for those who are into sports or outdoor activities and want a comfortable fitting set of earphones.
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per TAA7607BK Open-ear wireless sports headphones
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per TAA7607BK Open-ear wireless sports headphones
Aggiornamento software richiesto. L'app Philips Headphones ti invierà una notifica quando sarà disponibile l'ultima versione software.