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Fuori produzione

Sistema mini Hi-Fi

FWM6000/10

4.5

| (14) Recensioni | 100% di utenti consiglia questo prodotto

Audio potente, chiaro ed eccellente

Il sistema Hi-Fi FWM6000/10 riproduce al meglio la musica con 550 W RMS e 7500 W PMPO di potenza in uscita. Un subwoofer garantisce bassi potenti e ricchi, mentre UniSound offre un audio chiaro e naturale. Ascolta la tua musica dai dispositivi USB e dai lettori musicali portatili.

Vedi tutti i vantaggi

con questo sistema audio

Audio potente, chiaro ed eccellente

  • 550 W

Copia di musica da CD, radio e karaoke su un dispositivo USB

Copia di musica da CD, radio e karaoke su un dispositivo USB

UniSound per un audio naturale e limpido

UniSound per un audio naturale e limpido

Preparati per musica innegabilmente più limpida e naturale. La tecnologia di UniSound sfrutta il design acustico e l'esperienza tecnica per riprodurre il suono esattamente come è stato concepito. Negli altoparlanti tradizionali, il tweeter ed il woofer generano l'audio da punti diversi. Questo crea delle forti interferenze che alterano l'audio, che diviene quindi innaturale, piatto e soffocato. UniSound libera la musica, posizionando il tweeter ed il woofer in punti univoci ed incorporando un rigoroso crossover audio, per ridurre sensibilmente le interferenze e generare un audio fedele all'originale.

Subwoofer per bassi corposi

0

Specifiche tecniche

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Recensioni

Queste recensioni sono gestite da Bazaarvoice e sono conformi alla Politica di autenticità della suddetta, con il supporto di tecnologie antifrode e controlli manuali. Per ulteriori dettagli, consulta la pagina
Le valutazioni dei prodotti e le classificazioni in stelle da parte degli utenti sono utili a tutti i clienti. Consentono di ottenere maggiori informazioni rilevanti per l'acquisto dei prodotti. I clienti che hanno acquistato un prodotto online o nel punto vendita possono inviare una recensione

4.5

su 5

14

Recensioni

100%

di utenti consiglia questo prodotto

3
2
1

29/12/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Incredible

Literally the best stereo system I have ever had. The quality is amazing and there is not too much bass. You also have all the different functions (Microphone, usb, mp3 jack and cd input) recording and the MAX SOUND filter is incredible

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per FWM6000 Mini Hi-Fi System

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per FWM6000 Mini Hi-Fi System

15/07/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

This product is great!

This is an excellent hifi system its has great features such as usb recording from your cds and radio, 2 microphone sockets the sound quality is rich and deep bass cant fault it 10/10 once my mates came round mine and seen it in action they went and bought the exact same so if you want a decent hifi system with lots of features then this is 4 you you will not be disappointed believe me ! very stylish aswell

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per FWM6000 Mini Hi-Fi System

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per FWM6000 Mini Hi-Fi System

02/06/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

This stereo system is the best i have ever had

I got this stereo from amazon and i am extremely happy with what it is all about and what i have seen and of course heard. Would definitely recommend this to anybody who is looking for a good quality high performance stereo.

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per FWM6000 Mini Hi-Fi System

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per FWM6000 Mini Hi-Fi System

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Esclusioni di responsabilità

  1. Evitare un uso prolungato del dispositivo con un volume superiore agli 85 decibel: potrebbe recare danni all'udito.