Paga con Klarna
Garanzia di 2 anni
Fuori produzione
Audio potente, chiaro ed eccellente
Il sistema Hi-Fi FWM6000/10 riproduce al meglio la musica con 550 W RMS e 7500 W PMPO di potenza in uscita. Un subwoofer garantisce bassi potenti e ricchi, mentre UniSound offre un audio chiaro e naturale. Ascolta la tua musica dai dispositivi USB e dai lettori musicali portatili.
550 W
Preparati per musica innegabilmente più limpida e naturale. La tecnologia di UniSound sfrutta il design acustico e l'esperienza tecnica per riprodurre il suono esattamente come è stato concepito. Negli altoparlanti tradizionali, il tweeter ed il woofer generano l'audio da punti diversi. Questo crea delle forti interferenze che alterano l'audio, che diviene quindi innaturale, piatto e soffocato. UniSound libera la musica, posizionando il tweeter ed il woofer in punti univoci ed incorporando un rigoroso crossover audio, per ridurre sensibilmente le interferenze e generare un audio fedele all'originale.
0
4.5
su 5
14
Recensioni
100%
di utenti consiglia questo prodotto
BigHen94
29/12/2013
United Kingdom
Incredible
Literally the best stereo system I have ever had. The quality is amazing and there is not too much bass. You also have all the different functions (Microphone, usb, mp3 jack and cd input) recording and the MAX SOUND filter is incredible
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Questa revisione è stata effettuata per FWM6000 Mini Hi-Fi System
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Questa revisione è stata effettuata per FWM6000 Mini Hi-Fi System
steven2013
15/07/2013
United Kingdom
This product is great!
This is an excellent hifi system its has great features such as usb recording from your cds and radio, 2 microphone sockets the sound quality is rich and deep bass cant fault it 10/10 once my mates came round mine and seen it in action they went and bought the exact same so if you want a decent hifi system with lots of features then this is 4 you you will not be disappointed believe me ! very stylish aswell
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Questa revisione è stata effettuata per FWM6000 Mini Hi-Fi System
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Questa revisione è stata effettuata per FWM6000 Mini Hi-Fi System
Hookie245
02/06/2013
United Kingdom
This stereo system is the best i have ever had
I got this stereo from amazon and i am extremely happy with what it is all about and what i have seen and of course heard. Would definitely recommend this to anybody who is looking for a good quality high performance stereo.
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Questa revisione è stata effettuata per FWM6000 Mini Hi-Fi System
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per FWM6000 Mini Hi-Fi System
Evitare un uso prolungato del dispositivo con un volume superiore agli 85 decibel: potrebbe recare danni all'udito.