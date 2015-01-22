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Fuori produzione

Sistema docking con altoparlanti

DS1400/12

2

| (21) Recensioni

Audio per la tua casa

Compatibile con iPhone 5 e con gli ultimi modelli di iPod tramite connettore Lightning, il sistema docking con altoparlanti DS1400 offre un audio eccellente. Per una versatilità maggiore, il sistema è dotato di una porta USB per caricare un secondo dispositivo mobile, anche quando il tuo iPod/iPhone è posizionato sulla base docking.

Vedi tutti i vantaggi

Audio per la tua casa

  • con connettore Lightning

  • per iPod/iPhone

  • Porta USB per la ricarica

  • 6 W

Luce notturna soffusa

2 driver attivi e Bass Pipe per un suono ricco e bilanciato

Design elegante e compatto adatto a qualsiasi comodino

Specifiche tecniche

Ottieni assistenza per questo prodotto

Trova domande frequenti, manuali utente, informazioni sulla sicurezza e suggerimenti

Recensioni

Queste recensioni sono gestite da Bazaarvoice e sono conformi alla Politica di autenticità della suddetta, con il supporto di tecnologie antifrode e controlli manuali. Per ulteriori dettagli, consulta la pagina
Le valutazioni dei prodotti e le classificazioni in stelle da parte degli utenti sono utili a tutti i clienti. Consentono di ottenere maggiori informazioni rilevanti per l'acquisto dei prodotti. I clienti che hanno acquistato un prodotto online o nel punto vendita possono inviare una recensione

2.0

su 5

21

Recensioni

5

22/01/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Brilliantly annoying

Amazing sound for the size of the unit, looks really nice too, cannot fault it except... really annoyingly keeps losing the signal when tuned into radio stations, over an hour period will lose the signal dozens of times, sometimes it comes back itself, but more often than not, you have to reset it, drives me crazy so only really good as an expensive charger/clock, not the reason I bought it for, the superb sound it produces.

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per DS1400 docking speaker

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per DS1400 docking speaker

21/07/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Sound quality

The sound quality is good for the price of the docking station I like the added features like night light and dat and time from the phone also I find it very handy to be able to connect 2 devices at one time.

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per DS1400 docking speaker

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per DS1400 docking speaker

30/12/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Buzzing sound

The design is good and it's really easy to use, just plug and go. I had the previous model for my iphone 4 and got this one as a present with my iphone 6. As soon as I pressed 'play', an annoying buzzing sound accompanied the music, and it's especially noticeable at low volume (I use it to charge my phone at night and get up in the morning so the volume is usually set on low). I never had that problem with my previous speakers, and loved the sound for such a small device. Was very happy with previous purchase, so why is there this buzzing noise now? I can't return it now because I'm not in the country where it was bought so I hope Philips can find a solution for this.

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per DS1400 docking speaker

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per DS1400 docking speaker

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