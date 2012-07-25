ProdottiSupporto

Paga con Klarna

Garanzia di 2 anni

Omaggio di benvenuto €10*

Reso entro 30 giorni

Tutte le serie

  • Fotografia del prodotto lato anteriore
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24
  • Fotografia del prodotto lato anteriore
  • Fotografia alternativa del prodotto
  • Fotografia alternativa del prodotto
  • Fotografia del prodotto in uso
  • Fotografia del prodotto in uso
  • Fotografia del prodotto lato anteriore
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24
  • Fotografia del prodotto lato anteriore
  • Fotografia alternativa del prodotto
  • Fotografia alternativa del prodotto
  • Fotografia del prodotto in uso
  • Fotografia del prodotto in uso

Fuori produzione

Radiosveglia per iPod/iPhone

DC315/12

4.3

| (36) Recensioni | 89% di utenti consiglia questo prodotto

Inizia la giornata come piace a te!

Inizia la tua giornata al meglio con la musica del tuo iPhone/iPod dalla radiosveglia Philips con sveglia doppia. Questo elegante sistema, in grado di utilizzare più sorgenti, ti consente di svegliarti ascoltando la musica che preferisci da dispositivi portatili e dalla radio.

Vedi tutti i vantaggi

Svegliati con la musica del tuo iPhone/iPod

Inizia la giornata come piace a te!

  • 8 W

Sistema di altoparlanti Bass Reflex per bassi potenti e più corposi

Sistema di altoparlanti Bass Reflex per bassi potenti e più corposi

Sistema che garantisce bassi profondi grazie al sistema di altoparlanti in box. Si differenzia dal sistema tradizionale grazie all'aggiunta di un bass pipe allineato acusticamente al woofer per ottimizzare il roll-off delle basse frequenze del sistema. Come risultato si ottengono bassi più profondi, più controllati e con minore distorsione. Il sistema funziona mediante la risonanza della massa d'aria nel bass pipe che lo fa vibrare come un woofer tradizionale. Insieme alla risposta del woofer, il sistema estende l'audio alle basse frequenze per creare una nuova dimensione di toni bassi estremamente profondi.

Impostazione della sveglia per i giorni lavorativi/weekend per stare al passo con il tuo stile di vita

Impostazione della sveglia per i giorni lavorativi/weekend per stare al passo con il tuo stile di vita

Questa radiosveglia, ideata per la vita moderna, è dotata di doppia funzione di allarme che ti consente di impostare orari diversi di sveglia per i giorni lavorativi e per i week-end oppure di impostare due sveglie diverse per le coppie. Gli allarmi possono scattare alla stessa ora per tutta la settimana dal lunedì alla domenica o, in alternativa, la mattina presto dal lunedì al venerdì e più tardi il sabato e la domenica per restare a letto più a lungo. A prescindere dalla tua scelta, questa utile funzione ti consente di non dover impostare tutti i giorni la sveglia.

Sintonizzazione digitale con stazioni preselezionate per una maggiore comodità

Sintonizzazione digitale con stazioni preselezionate per una maggiore comodità

Basta sintonizzarsi sulla stazione da preimpostare e tenere premuto l'apposito pulsante per memorizzare la frequenza. Grazie alle stazioni preimpostate, è possibile accedere velocemente ai propri programmi preferiti senza dover risintonizzare manualmente la frequenza tutte le volte.

Specifiche tecniche

Ottieni assistenza per questo prodotto

Trova domande frequenti, manuali utente, informazioni sulla sicurezza e suggerimenti

Recensioni

Queste recensioni sono gestite da Bazaarvoice e sono conformi alla Politica di autenticità della suddetta, con il supporto di tecnologie antifrode e controlli manuali. Per ulteriori dettagli, consulta la pagina
Le valutazioni dei prodotti e le classificazioni in stelle da parte degli utenti sono utili a tutti i clienti. Consentono di ottenere maggiori informazioni rilevanti per l'acquisto dei prodotti. I clienti che hanno acquistato un prodotto online o nel punto vendita possono inviare una recensione

4.3

su 5

36

Recensioni

89%

di utenti consiglia questo prodotto

2

25/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Amazing Sound For A Small Unit

The Philips Clock Radio DC315 is a great little unit for use in a bedroom or kitchen. The built in sub gives great warmth and depth to the sounds stored on your ipod and has enough volume to fill a reasonably sized room without distorting the sound. Not only do you get great sound but you also get a very easy to read display that doesn't light up your room at night and an alarm that can play either the radio or music from your ipod. Our unit has aslo been on a few holidays with us and has proven to be pretty robust.

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per DC315 Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per DC315 Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

17/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great sound from a small unit

Had been trying to find a small clock radio that would charge and play iphone/ipod touch for my son's bedroom. Tried many in shops etc to find that the sound was so "tinney" it was irritating to listen to. As this unit had a built in Sub Woofer, I decided to give it a go even though I tended not to buy Phillips brand. Wow! Even though I was testing it in one of the larger electrical superstores, the difference in the quality of sound was amazing so we bought it there and then. This has now tempted me to look at other Phillips goods when previously I wouldn't have given them a second glance. Only down side to the unit is the somewhat fiddley buttons located on the side of the unit which are difficult to use unless you turn the unit to the side so you can see which is which. However, for the deep bass and clear treble this unit produces, it's well worth the effort.

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per DC315 Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per DC315 Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

03/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent product

ipod and iPhone it has the addapters for other devices as well personally I would recommend it to my friends.

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per DC315 Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per DC315 Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

Iscriviti alla newsletter Philips per ricevere offerte esclusive

  • Offerte esclusive per gli iscritti e accesso anticipato alle vendite.
  • Accesso anticipato alle offerte.
  • Notizie sul lancio di prodotti e consigli per uno stile di vita sano.
  • Consigli degli esperti e idee

Desidero ricevere comunicazioni promozionali relative a prodotti, servizi, eventi e promozioni Philips, in base alle mie preferenze e comportamenti. Posso annullare l'iscrizione facilmente e in qualsiasi momento!

  • Offerte esclusive per gli iscritti e accesso anticipato alle vendite.
  • Accesso anticipato alle offerte.
  • Notizie sul lancio di prodotti e consigli per uno stile di vita sano.
  • Consigli degli esperti e idee
Esclusioni di responsabilità

  1. Evitare un uso prolungato del dispositivo con un volume superiore agli 85 decibel: potrebbe recare danni all'udito.