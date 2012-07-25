Paga con Klarna
Garanzia di 2 anni
Fuori produzione
Inizia la giornata come piace a te!
Inizia la tua giornata al meglio con la musica del tuo iPhone/iPod dalla radiosveglia Philips con sveglia doppia. Questo elegante sistema, in grado di utilizzare più sorgenti, ti consente di svegliarti ascoltando la musica che preferisci da dispositivi portatili e dalla radio.
8 W
Sistema che garantisce bassi profondi grazie al sistema di altoparlanti in box. Si differenzia dal sistema tradizionale grazie all'aggiunta di un bass pipe allineato acusticamente al woofer per ottimizzare il roll-off delle basse frequenze del sistema. Come risultato si ottengono bassi più profondi, più controllati e con minore distorsione. Il sistema funziona mediante la risonanza della massa d'aria nel bass pipe che lo fa vibrare come un woofer tradizionale. Insieme alla risposta del woofer, il sistema estende l'audio alle basse frequenze per creare una nuova dimensione di toni bassi estremamente profondi.
Questa radiosveglia, ideata per la vita moderna, è dotata di doppia funzione di allarme che ti consente di impostare orari diversi di sveglia per i giorni lavorativi e per i week-end oppure di impostare due sveglie diverse per le coppie. Gli allarmi possono scattare alla stessa ora per tutta la settimana dal lunedì alla domenica o, in alternativa, la mattina presto dal lunedì al venerdì e più tardi il sabato e la domenica per restare a letto più a lungo. A prescindere dalla tua scelta, questa utile funzione ti consente di non dover impostare tutti i giorni la sveglia.
Basta sintonizzarsi sulla stazione da preimpostare e tenere premuto l'apposito pulsante per memorizzare la frequenza. Grazie alle stazioni preimpostate, è possibile accedere velocemente ai propri programmi preferiti senza dover risintonizzare manualmente la frequenza tutte le volte.
4.3
su 5
36
Recensioni
89%
di utenti consiglia questo prodotto
GadgetAl
25/07/2012
United Kingdom
Amazing Sound For A Small Unit
The Philips Clock Radio DC315 is a great little unit for use in a bedroom or kitchen. The built in sub gives great warmth and depth to the sounds stored on your ipod and has enough volume to fill a reasonably sized room without distorting the sound. Not only do you get great sound but you also get a very easy to read display that doesn't light up your room at night and an alarm that can play either the radio or music from your ipod. Our unit has aslo been on a few holidays with us and has proven to be pretty robust.
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per DC315 Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per DC315 Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone
AKAAliA
17/10/2011
United Kingdom
Great sound from a small unit
Had been trying to find a small clock radio that would charge and play iphone/ipod touch for my son's bedroom. Tried many in shops etc to find that the sound was so "tinney" it was irritating to listen to. As this unit had a built in Sub Woofer, I decided to give it a go even though I tended not to buy Phillips brand. Wow! Even though I was testing it in one of the larger electrical superstores, the difference in the quality of sound was amazing so we bought it there and then. This has now tempted me to look at other Phillips goods when previously I wouldn't have given them a second glance. Only down side to the unit is the somewhat fiddley buttons located on the side of the unit which are difficult to use unless you turn the unit to the side so you can see which is which. However, for the deep bass and clear treble this unit produces, it's well worth the effort.
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per DC315 Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per DC315 Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone
PaulRH
03/10/2011
United Kingdom
Excellent product
ipod and iPhone it has the addapters for other devices as well personally I would recommend it to my friends.
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per DC315 Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per DC315 Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone
Evitare un uso prolungato del dispositivo con un volume superiore agli 85 decibel: potrebbe recare danni all'udito.