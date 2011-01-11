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Fuori produzione

Videocamera HD

CAM100GY/00

4.1

| (17) Recensioni | 94% di utenti consiglia questo prodotto

Cattura e condividi i bei momenti in HD

La videocamera tascabile di Philips cattura i video toccando un solo pulsante! Rivivi i momenti magici in HD condividendoli in TV o online. Il connettore USB integrato collega la videocamera al tuo PC/Mac senza problemi.

Vedi tutti i vantaggi

subito e senza problemi

Cattura e condividi i bei momenti in HD

Video filmati ad alta definizione (720p) nitidi come cristallo

Video filmati ad alta definizione (720p) nitidi come cristallo

Riprendi i filmati ad alta definizione (720p) e goditeli con la stessa qualità delle trasmissioni TV in HD. Il valore "720" si riferisce alla risoluzione del display e indica il numero delle linee orizzontali sullo schermo. La lettera "p" indica la scansione progressiva, ovvero la visualizzazione in sequenza delle linee in ciascun fotogramma. Un valore 720p offre una qualità video superiore rispetto a quella dei normali telefoni cellulari o delle fotocamere digitali. Inoltre, la videocamera Philips utilizza lo stesso formato video dei lettori dischi e dei dischi Blu-ray – H.264. Questo formato, altamente sofisticato, garantisce una straordinaria qualità delle immagini HD: potrai gustare i tuoi ricordi in video nitidi come cristallo.

Funzionamento one-touch per l'acquisizione immediata dei tuoi momenti più belli

Funzionamento one-touch per l'acquisizione immediata dei tuoi momenti più belli

Per non perdere neanche un momento! Grazie all'avvio rapido della videocamera Philips, potrai iniziare a scattare immediatamente. Con le sue numerose funzioni avanzate, come l'alta velocità del processore e l'elaborazione dei segnali dedicata, la videocamera Philips si avvia in soli due minuti. I pulsanti sono stati progettati pensando alla semplicità, pertanto dovrai solo premere un pulsante per iniziare le riprese ad alta definizione. Con la videocamera Philips, sarai sempre pronto a catturare ricordi straordinari senza perdere neanche un momento.

Condivisione rapida per l'invio tramite e-mail e la pubblicazione su Facebook/YouTube

Condivisione rapida per l'invio tramite e-mail e la pubblicazione su Facebook/YouTube

Il software Windows integrato ti consente di pubblicare facilmente i tuoi filmati su siti Web come YouTube, Facebook, Twitter e Vimeo. Gli utenti Mac possono facilmente organizzare, modificare e condividere i propri filmati con iMovie di iLife. Grazie a una tecnica di compressione avanzata, il formato video HD (H.264) utilizzato dalla videocamera Philips è in grado di generare file di dimensioni ridotte rispetto alle videocamere, alle fotocamere digitali e ai telefoni digitali standard, senza andare a discapito della qualità video, in modo da condividerli più rapidamente. Questi file sono supportati anche da altri programmi come iPhoto e Windows Movie Maker.

Specifiche tecniche

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Recensioni

Queste recensioni sono gestite da Bazaarvoice e sono conformi alla Politica di autenticità della suddetta, con il supporto di tecnologie antifrode e controlli manuali. Per ulteriori dettagli, consulta la pagina
Le valutazioni dei prodotti e le classificazioni in stelle da parte degli utenti sono utili a tutti i clienti. Consentono di ottenere maggiori informazioni rilevanti per l'acquisto dei prodotti. I clienti che hanno acquistato un prodotto online o nel punto vendita possono inviare una recensione

4.1

su 5

17

Recensioni

94%

di utenti consiglia questo prodotto

3
1

11/01/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

SO easy to use!

I got this camcorder a few weeks ago and it sat in the corner of the room as I am COMPLETELY scared of new technology and thought it would take hours to set up. When I finally braved unwrapping it today my first thought was I couldn't believe how compact it is. There would be no problem taking this to a gig, wedding or on holiday - gone are the days of lugging round a huge camcorder on a big shoulder strap! Then I worried about whether it would be fragile - but no, the tabs that protect all the slots are attached to a small elastic rather than plastic hinge so that they are robust. I couldn't beileve how amazingly easy it is to set up and use!! WHY hadn't I just done it straightaway?! The instructions are pictorial and it took me less than a minute to get the card in the slot, set the time and date and get filming! Sound quality is great, it picks up on everything. Then when I came to upload my video I had a moment of stress - they hadn't included a USB cable..! But no - it's included in the camcorder itself, flips out from the bottom, plugs into the computer and off you go! Only took me a few seconds to upload and watch my videos and it charges up the battery at the same time. AND it comes with all the cables and simple pictorial instructions on how to watch on tv. Seriously impressed! What a fantastic product from Philips. So glad someone has finally managed to make something that's user-friendly but does the job as well!

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per CAM100GY HD camcorder

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per CAM100GY HD camcorder

16/12/2010

España

España

FANTASTICA

ESTA CAMARA A PARTE DE SU ESPECIAL DISEÑO ES FANTASTICA POR SU FACIL MANEJO Y SU APLITUD DE PANTALLA.....DE RESOLUCION ANDA UN POCO JUSTA,PERO LA SUPLE CON UNA EXCELENTE CALIDAD DE IMAGEN CON POCA ILUMINACION.....PESO ADECUADO A UN PRODUTO DE ESTAS CARACTERISTICAS.........NO NECESITA CABLES PARA DESCARGAR TODO A TU ORDENADOR AUNQUE SI ES NECESARIO UNO(HDMI) PARA VISIONARLAS EN TU TV......BUENA DURACION DE LA BATERIA Y MENUS FACILES DE ENTENDER.....

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per CAM100GY HD camcorder

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per CAM100GY HD camcorder

04/12/2010

España

España

El regalo de estas Navidades

He recibido hace unos días esta cámara y mi impresión general no puede ser mejor: buen diseño, muy intuitiva en su manejo, fácil de llevar a todas partes (cabe en cualquier bolsillo) y, lo que es más importante, muy fácil de usar y con estupendos resultados. Recibí la cámara perfectamente empaquetada y protegida, y un rato después ya estaba haciendo mis primeras fotos y vídeos sin necesidad de ver las instrucciones. En suma, una magnífica relación calidad-precio y un regalo para estas Navidades que quien lo reciba no olvidará :-)

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per CAM100GY HD camcorder

Sì, consiglio questo prodotto

Questa revisione è stata effettuata per CAM100GY HD camcorder

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