Paga con Klarna
Garanzia di 2 anni
Fuori produzione
Cattura e condividi i bei momenti in HD
La videocamera tascabile di Philips cattura i video toccando un solo pulsante! Rivivi i momenti magici in HD condividendoli in TV o online. Il connettore USB integrato collega la videocamera al tuo PC/Mac senza problemi.
Riprendi i filmati ad alta definizione (720p) e goditeli con la stessa qualità delle trasmissioni TV in HD. Il valore "720" si riferisce alla risoluzione del display e indica il numero delle linee orizzontali sullo schermo. La lettera "p" indica la scansione progressiva, ovvero la visualizzazione in sequenza delle linee in ciascun fotogramma. Un valore 720p offre una qualità video superiore rispetto a quella dei normali telefoni cellulari o delle fotocamere digitali. Inoltre, la videocamera Philips utilizza lo stesso formato video dei lettori dischi e dei dischi Blu-ray – H.264. Questo formato, altamente sofisticato, garantisce una straordinaria qualità delle immagini HD: potrai gustare i tuoi ricordi in video nitidi come cristallo.
Per non perdere neanche un momento! Grazie all'avvio rapido della videocamera Philips, potrai iniziare a scattare immediatamente. Con le sue numerose funzioni avanzate, come l'alta velocità del processore e l'elaborazione dei segnali dedicata, la videocamera Philips si avvia in soli due minuti. I pulsanti sono stati progettati pensando alla semplicità, pertanto dovrai solo premere un pulsante per iniziare le riprese ad alta definizione. Con la videocamera Philips, sarai sempre pronto a catturare ricordi straordinari senza perdere neanche un momento.
Il software Windows integrato ti consente di pubblicare facilmente i tuoi filmati su siti Web come YouTube, Facebook, Twitter e Vimeo. Gli utenti Mac possono facilmente organizzare, modificare e condividere i propri filmati con iMovie di iLife. Grazie a una tecnica di compressione avanzata, il formato video HD (H.264) utilizzato dalla videocamera Philips è in grado di generare file di dimensioni ridotte rispetto alle videocamere, alle fotocamere digitali e ai telefoni digitali standard, senza andare a discapito della qualità video, in modo da condividerli più rapidamente. Questi file sono supportati anche da altri programmi come iPhoto e Windows Movie Maker.
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JOY1
11/01/2011
United Kingdom
SO easy to use!
I got this camcorder a few weeks ago and it sat in the corner of the room as I am COMPLETELY scared of new technology and thought it would take hours to set up. When I finally braved unwrapping it today my first thought was I couldn't believe how compact it is. There would be no problem taking this to a gig, wedding or on holiday - gone are the days of lugging round a huge camcorder on a big shoulder strap! Then I worried about whether it would be fragile - but no, the tabs that protect all the slots are attached to a small elastic rather than plastic hinge so that they are robust. I couldn't beileve how amazingly easy it is to set up and use!! WHY hadn't I just done it straightaway?! The instructions are pictorial and it took me less than a minute to get the card in the slot, set the time and date and get filming! Sound quality is great, it picks up on everything. Then when I came to upload my video I had a moment of stress - they hadn't included a USB cable..! But no - it's included in the camcorder itself, flips out from the bottom, plugs into the computer and off you go! Only took me a few seconds to upload and watch my videos and it charges up the battery at the same time. AND it comes with all the cables and simple pictorial instructions on how to watch on tv. Seriously impressed! What a fantastic product from Philips. So glad someone has finally managed to make something that's user-friendly but does the job as well!
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Questa revisione è stata effettuata per CAM100GY HD camcorder
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per CAM100GY HD camcorder
KAZALLA
16/12/2010
España
FANTASTICA
ESTA CAMARA A PARTE DE SU ESPECIAL DISEÑO ES FANTASTICA POR SU FACIL MANEJO Y SU APLITUD DE PANTALLA.....DE RESOLUCION ANDA UN POCO JUSTA,PERO LA SUPLE CON UNA EXCELENTE CALIDAD DE IMAGEN CON POCA ILUMINACION.....PESO ADECUADO A UN PRODUTO DE ESTAS CARACTERISTICAS.........NO NECESITA CABLES PARA DESCARGAR TODO A TU ORDENADOR AUNQUE SI ES NECESARIO UNO(HDMI) PARA VISIONARLAS EN TU TV......BUENA DURACION DE LA BATERIA Y MENUS FACILES DE ENTENDER.....
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per CAM100GY HD camcorder
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per CAM100GY HD camcorder
mariaruiz
04/12/2010
España
El regalo de estas Navidades
He recibido hace unos días esta cámara y mi impresión general no puede ser mejor: buen diseño, muy intuitiva en su manejo, fácil de llevar a todas partes (cabe en cualquier bolsillo) y, lo que es más importante, muy fácil de usar y con estupendos resultados. Recibí la cámara perfectamente empaquetada y protegida, y un rato después ya estaba haciendo mis primeras fotos y vídeos sin necesidad de ver las instrucciones. En suma, una magnífica relación calidad-precio y un regalo para estas Navidades que quien lo reciba no olvidará :-)
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per CAM100GY HD camcorder
Sì, consiglio questo prodotto
Questa revisione è stata effettuata per CAM100GY HD camcorder