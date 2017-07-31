Homepage
Philips Lumify

Point-of-Care ultrasound clinical education resources 

 

At Philips, we believe clinical education is a key part of streamlining medical management in the critical care setting.

Enhance your bedside assessment

 

July 31, 2017

Because ongoing clinical education is so important to our point-of-care ultrasound customer, Philips has created several educational options to meet short term, long term and ongoing ultrasound education needs. To facilitate easy access to our offerings we are proud to point you to a resource where all of our services related to point-of-care ultrasound clinical education are summarized in one piece. 

Ultrasound education

With Philips, we don’t have a one-size fits all approach to ultrasound education, we offer a wide range of options to fit your needs.

 

  • Instructor led clinical education programs- delivered by a team of highly skilled Clinical Solutions Specialists and luminary physicians at your facility, one of our US based training centers, or at one of our regional or national clinical education symposia
  • Web-based clinical education programs- Online tutorials and quick guides geared for the busy clinician in need of self-paced point-of-care education
  • Subscription Service offerings- Philips partners with other global leaders in ultrasound clinical education to further enhance the catalog of clinical education programs available to our customers

 

For more information about our educational offerings, please feel free to download our poc ultrasound education resource here.

Also stay tuned to our twitter handle to stay up to date with the latest from Philips Lumify https://twitter.com/philipslumify.

Philips Ultrasound Clinical Education 2017

 

  • Instructor-led clinical education
  • Web-based clinical education options
  • Subscription service offerings
  • Additional resources and contact information
  • Product information

Lumify Example

Philips Lumify

L'ecografia sul vostro smartdevice

a partire da €154 + IVA di legge al mese 

L’offerta comprende:

  • La sonda ecografica Lumify
  • Due cavi USB dedicati di tipo USB-C e Micro-USB
  • Borsa a tracolla
  • Due licenze Reacts valide per 6 mesi
  • Contact center dedicato per assistenza post-vendita

 

Chiama il numero 02 4528 1150 o contattaci per ricevere maggiori informazioni su Lumify

Ordina il tuo Lumify*
Contattaci
*attraverso questa scelta non si finalizza nessuna transazione economica, ma si esprime una intenzione all’acquisto che verrà finalizzata solo attraverso il contatto con il nostro contact center dedicato al numero 02-45281150. Lo smart device non è incluso nell’offerta.

Confronto tra trasduttori

S4-1
S4-1
Trasduttore settoriale
transducer
L12-4
L12-4
Trasduttore ad array lineare
transducer
C5-2
C5-2
Trasduttore ad array curvo
transducer
Applicazioni
Addome, Ecocardio, FAST, Polmoni, Ostetricia/Ginecologia
Polmoni, Apparato muscolo-scheletrico, Tessuti molli, Superficiale, Vascolare
Addome, Colecisti, Polmoni, Ostetricia/Ginecologia
Larghezza di banda
4-1 MHz
12-4 MHz
5-2 MHz
Campo di vista
90°
34,5 mm
67,3°
Ingombro
20,2 mm
34 mm
50 mm (raggio di curvatura)
Profondità di scansione
Fino a 24 cm
Fino a 12 cm
Fin a 30 cm
Caratteristiche di imaging
2D, Color Doppler, M-mode, XRES avanzato e imaging in seconda armonica multivariato
2D, Color Doppler regolabile, M-mode, XRES avanzato e imaging in seconda armonica multivariato, SonoCT
2D, Color Doppler, M-mode, XRES avanzato e imaging in seconda armonica multivariato, SonoCT
*

Contattaci per informazioni

* Questo campo è obbligatorio
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
Specificando il motivo del contatto potremo fornirle un servizio migliore.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
*
*

Che cosa significa?
Final CEE consent
*

