Favorisci una collaborazione creativa con la modalità lavagna. Basta attivare questa funzione per trasformare il display in una schermata vuota su cui possono disegnare, a mano o con pennarelli dedicati per il display, più persone nell'aula. Tutto ciò che viene visualizzato sullo schermo può quindi essere inviato digitalmente per stampare con la massima semplicità o per condividere i file.