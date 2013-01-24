Homepage
T-line - touch screen interattivo

    T-Line

    Stimola la novità

    Realizzato per la didattica


    Motiva, sostieni e stimola insegnanti e studenti con T-Line Philips. Progettato per massimizzare il coinvolgimento in un mondo digitale frenetico, questo innovativo display è dotato di tecnologia multi-touch e modalità lavagna per un'interattività ottimizzata e una migliore collaborazione in classe.

    Dai il via alla nuova scuola

    Crea un'aula in cui l'apprendimento sia un piacere. T-Line Philips risveglia la curiosità e stimola l'immaginazione per consentire di insegnare agli studenti in tutte le discipline. 
    Un touch screen interattivo rende più efficace lo scambio di idee tra studenti e insegnanti, mentre una connettività più intelligente consente di utilizzare app, media, feed social e contenuti online sul grande schermo per lezioni coinvolgenti.
    crea una classe interattiva con la lavagna Philips

    Lezioni ottimizzate


    Stimola i tuoi studenti con lezioni coinvolgenti che danno linfa vitale al tuo programma di studi. Collegati ad applicazioni social e basate sul Web per estrarre feed live, dati e contenuti multimediali misti per lezioni ricche di contenuti specifici adatti a tutti i livelli di istruzione.
    con tecnologia android per la didattica - scheda intelligente per le lezioni

    con Android


    I display Philips con Android sono veloci, versatili e intuitivi. Sono ottimizzati per le app native Android, che è possibile installare direttamente da Google Play Store, ottenendo così l'accesso alle più recenti fonti didattiche e altro ancora. Gli aggiornamenti automatici assicurano che le app siano sempre aggiornate e conformi, al passo con le funzioni e i protocolli di sicurezza richiesti.
    lavagna per le scuole

    Lavagna interattiva

    Favorisci una collaborazione creativa con la modalità lavagna. Basta attivare questa funzione per trasformare il display in una schermata vuota su cui possono disegnare, a mano o con pennarelli dedicati per il display, più persone nell'aula. Tutto ciò che viene visualizzato sullo schermo può quindi essere inviato digitalmente per stampare con la massima semplicità o per condividere i file.

    Potenziare le idee


    Offri ai tuoi studenti la sicurezza di cui hanno bisogno per esporre le loro idee e i loro concetti in classe. Con un touch screen interattivo, gli studenti possono proiettare i propri contenuti e mostrare la propria visione con facilità utilizzando le informazioni raccolte, i riferimenti e i contenuti multimediali provenienti da qualsiasi fonte, inclusi i servizi basati su cloud e il software standard.
    Icona sempre aggiornato

    Sempre aggiornato


    Metti la tua struttura didattica al passo con la concorrenza con applicazioni reali in aula. T-Line Philips è stato progettato per offrire funzionalità intuitive che combinano le esperienze digitali quotidiane con le più recenti pratiche didattiche. Una suite software completamente aggiornabile e funzioni personalizzabili assicurano lezioni migliori per gli anni a venire.
    icona IR touch di qualità superiore

    Tecnologia Multi-touch


    L'apprendimento pratico è un modo efficace per creare lezioni indimenticabili che coinvolgono gli studenti. Con 20 punti tattili, T-Line Philips è perfetto per esperienze interattive collaborative e competitive che combinano contenuti visivi, audio e cinestetici. Questo potente display è inoltre dotato di riconoscimento tattile automatico e di un connettore USB per un funzionamento plug-and-play ottimale.

