Allura Sistema di radiologia interventistica

Allura Xper FD 10/10 - DS

Sistema di radiologia interventistica

Gli strumenti necessari per procedure minimamente invasive sono a disposizione con questo sistema radiologico fisso biplanare. Visualizzazione eccezionale dell'anatomia cardiaca durante gli esami.

Caratteristiche
Tecnologia del rivelatore Philips || Eccellente qualità dell'immagi

La tecnologia del rivelatore Philips garantisce una qualità dell'immagine eccellente

Il rivelatore dinamico Philips di nuova generazione con Xres fornisce una qualità dell'immagine elevata e contemporaneamente riduce il rumore. È utilizzabile per la fuoroscopia cardiaca e serie di esposizioni, nonché per la fuoroscopia vascolare e la fluoroscopia a sottrazione di tracce. Soddisfa i severi requisiti di efficienza imposti da procedure cardiache e cardiovascolari tecnicamente impegnative.
Impostazioni Xper || Flusso di lavoro efficiente

Impostazioni Xper per semplificare le procedure

Xper consente a ogni utilizzatore di personalizzare le funzioni del sistema in base al flusso di lavoro e all'intervento da eseguire. L'uso del sistema infonde fiducia e permette di arrivare velocemente alla formulazione di una diagnosi.
Allura 3D-RA || Guida con immagini live

Allura 3D-RA migliora la visualizzazione

In alternativa all'acquisizione di più viste statiche, Philips Allura 3D-RA genera immagini 3D ad alta risoluzione da una singola serie di angiografia rotazionale. In pochi secondi Allura 3D-RA produce una ricostruzione tridimensionale e fornisce informazioni significative. Offre una visualizzazione eccellente della struttura vascolare contribuendo a chiarire la complessa relazione spaziale tra i vasi principali e i vasi secondari.
Processo di ricondizionamento || Ricondizionamento secondo le m

Il processo di ricondizionamento assicura condizioni pari a quelle di un sistema nuovo

Ogni sistema Diamond Select viene ricondizionato in fabbrica e può essere configurato secondo le esigenze del cliente aggiungendo gli aggiornamenti software compatibili più recenti. Per mantenere gli elevati standard imposti da Philips e soddisfare gli impegnativi requisiti di efficienza richiesti dai clienti, tutti i sistemi Diamond Select vengono sottoposti a un processo di ricondizionamento completo.
Allura 3D-CA || Guida con immagini live

Allura 3D-CA per una rappresentazione eccellente di vasi tortuosi

Il software di coronarografia tridimensionale Philips Allura 3D-CA produce immagini 3D ricostruite di qualità elevata della struttura vascolare di interesse e informazioni utili per prendere decisioni con maggiore sicurezza. Il modello 3D fornisce una visione eccellente di vasi tortuosi, lesioni e biforcazioni con ampia angolazione, con minimi effetti sull'allineamento. È possibile valutare l'anatomia delle coronarie, da qualsiasi angolazione, per la scelta dello stent o per pianificare gli interventi.
Design biplanare || Eccellente qualità dell'immagi

Il design biplanare migliora la visualizzazione dell'anatomia cardiaca

L'esclusivo design dei sistemi radiologici biplanari Philips consente di visualizzare la posizione del catetere e delle derivazioni da due direzioni. La massima flessibilità di angolazione rivela informazioni anatomiche cruciali.
Impostazioni specifiche || Eccellente qualità dell'immagi

Impostazioni specifiche per un funzionamento efficiente

Allura Xper FD10/10 presenta impostazioni dedicate per cardiologia, pediatria ed elettrofisiologia, per gestire la dose di radiazione durante procedure minimamente invasive.

