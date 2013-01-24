Homepage
Philips - Fai clic qui per accedere alla home page

Termini di ricerca

    Per informazioni su prodotti destinati al consumatore o assistenza ai prodotti destinati al consumatore relativi al COVID-19, clicca qui.
    COVID-19

    Prodotti e servizi

    Per informazioni sulla disponibilità dei prodotti, contatta il tuo referente Philips o il numero 800 232100

    Homepage COVID-19

    Risorse e supporto clinico

    Prodotti e servizi

    Webinar clinici

    Homepage COVID-19

    Risorse e supporto clinico

    Prodotti e servizi

    Webinar clinici
    icona assistenza

    Formazione e risorse cliniche per la gestione del COVID-19  


    Scopri le risorse formative e i video tutorial relativi all'uso, alla manutenzione e alla disinfezione delle apparecchiature Philips.
    Ventilazione e respirazione
    Monitoraggio paziente
    Imaging diagnostico
    Ultrasuoni
    Screening domiciliare e monitoraggio da remoto dei pazienti

    Homepage COVID-19

    Risorse e supporto clinico

    Prodotti e servizi

    Webinar clinici
    Covid

    Prodotti e servizi per la gestione del COVID-19


    Esplora il portfolio Philips di prodotti e soluzioni per la gestione e il trattamento dei pazienti affetti da COVID-19.
    Ventilazione e respirazione
    Monitoraggio paziente e defibrillazione
    Imaging diagnostico
    Ultrasuoni
    Screening domiciliare e monitoraggio da remoto dei pazienti
    Telemedicina per terapia intensiva e terapia intensiva da remoto
    Manutenzione e servizi di assistenza remota

    Imaging diagnostico e informatica

    Ai team IT viene chiesto di far progredire la trasformazione digitale dell'assistenza sanitaria a lungo termine per rispondere alla crescita senza precedenti di dati non strutturati, standardizzare le piattaforme IT e combattere le minacce informatiche sempre più sofisticate. Allo stesso tempo, questi stessi team IT devono rispondere e adattarsi rapidamente al nuovo ambiente di crisi globale causata dal COVID-19, adottando misure in grado di garantire supporto all'équipe medica ed evitare violazioni della riservatezza dei dati dei pazienti e della sicurezza garantendo la conformità.

    Prodotti di imaging

    •  
      Lumify L12-4 Trasduttore ad array lineare a banda larga

      Lumify L12-4  

      Trasduttore ad array lineare a banda larga
      • Qualità delle immagini ottima: Lumify agevola la visualizzazione nei pazienti tecnicamente difficili
      • Tecnologia senza compromessi: la rapidità di risposta di Lumify può aiutare in situazioni urgenti
      • Innovazione comprovata: tecnologia e portabilità al servizio dell'ecografia e dei pazienti
      989605451352
      Visualizza prodotto
    •  
      Lumify C5-2 Trasduttore ad array curvo

      Lumify C5-2  

      Trasduttore ad array curvo
      • Qualità delle immagini ottima: Lumify agevola la visualizzazione nei pazienti tecnicamente difficili
      • Tecnologia senza compromessi: la rapidità di risposta di Lumify può aiutare in situazioni urgenti
      • Innovazione comprovata: tecnologia e portabilità al servizio dell'ecografia e dei pazienti
      989605450382
      Visualizza prodotto
    •  
      CX50 Sistema ecografico

      CX50 Al posto letto

      Sistema ecografico
      • Tecnologie di qualità superiore per prestazioni di provata efficacia
      • Imaging PureWave per i pazienti tecnicamente difficili
      • SonoCT e XRES migliorano la qualità dell'immagine e riducono il rumore
      795076CC
      Visualizza prodotto
    •  
      Sparq Sistema ecografico

      Sparq  

      Sistema ecografico
      • Simplicity Mode semplifica i comandi del sistema.
      • L'intuitiva interfaccia dinamica facilita la scansione
      • Design ergonomico per la facilità d'uso in ambienti difficili
      795090CC
      Visualizza prodotto
    •  
      EPIQ Elite Nuovo livello di prestazioni per l&#039;ecografia premium

      EPIQ Elite  

      Nuovo livello di prestazioni per l'ecografia premium
      • nSIGHT Imaging offre un approccio completamente nuovo all'ecografia
      • PureWave e xMATRIX, tecnologia dei trasduttori a ultrasuoni di ultima generazione
      • Display da 24" HD MAX, per un'esperienza di visualizzazione ecografica eccellente
      795098
      Visualizza prodotto
    •  
      Affiniti Affiniti

      Affiniti 70

      Affiniti
      • Un esperto di esigenze quotidiane
      • L'importanza dell'equilibrio
      • Flusso di lavoro ed efficienza clinica
      795210
      Visualizza prodotto

    Disinfezione dei prodotti di imaging

    DXR: istruzioni per la pulizia e disinfezione
    Sistemi TAC: istruzioni per la pulizia e disinfezione
    RM: istruzioni per la pulizia e disinfezione
    Sistemi IGT: istruzioni per la pulizia e disinfezione

    Prodotti per tomografia computerizzata e Imaging molecolare avanzato per COVID-19

    •  
      Access CT Redefining value in CT

      Access CT  

      Redefining value in CT
      • Enhance diagnostic confidence with superb image quality
      • See more detail across a range of patient types
      • Provide exceptional image quality for even small patients
      NOCTN480
      Visualizza prodotto
    •  
      Incisive CT Scanner TC

      Incisive CT  

      Scanner TC
      • Raddoppia i tuoi profitti grazie al tubo con garanzia a vita
      • Offre intelligenza adattabile alle vostre esigenze con controlli del gantry OnPlan al lato paziente
      • Garantisce prevedibilità in un mondo imprevedibile con Performance Bridge
      728143
      Visualizza prodotto
    •  
      Famiglia di sistemi TC Philips 5000 Ingenuity Scanner TC

      Famiglia di sistemi TC Philips 5000 Ingenuity  

      Scanner TC
      • Uniformità di scansione
      • Famiglia di prodotti affidabili
      • Dosaggio inferiore con una qualità delle immagini più elevata
      NOCTN193
      Visualizza prodotto
    •  
      TC 6000 iCT Scanner TC

      TC 6000 iCT  

      Scanner TC
      • Dosaggio inferiore con una qualità delle immagini più elevata
      • Procedure avanzate di routine eseguite con rapidità
      • Piattaforma a prova di futuro
      NOCTN194
      Visualizza prodotto
    •  
      MX16ᴱᵛᵒ² Scanner TC

      MX16ᴱᵛᵒ²  

      Scanner TC
      • Qualità delle immagini eccellente
      • DoseRight per un'efficiente gestione della dose
      • Protocolli pediatrici dedicati per bassa dose
      NCTD001
      Visualizza prodotto
    •  
      IQon Spectral CT Tomografia computerizzata, a colori

      IQon Spectral CT  

      Tomografia computerizzata, a colori
      • Slancio alle prestazioni cliniche
      • Qualità delle immagini e gestione della dose
      • Leader riconosciuti in ambito clinico
      NOCTN284
      Visualizza prodotto
    •  
      Brilliance CT Scanner TC

      Brilliance CT Big Bore

      Scanner TC
      • Precisione nel posizionamento per una corretta marcatura del paziente
      • Flessibilità anche per impostazioni di simulazioni complesse
      • Potenza doppia
      NCTB107
      Visualizza prodotto
    •  
      Big Bore RT Scanner e simulatore TC progettati per terapia e radioterapia oncologica

      Big Bore RT  

      Scanner e simulatore TC progettati per terapia e radioterapia oncologica
      • Maggiore affidabilità nella diagnosi clinica e nella pianificazione del trattamento
      • Tempo al trattamento ridotto grazie a strumenti intuitivi per il flusso di lavoro
      • Migliora la soddisfazione di pazienti/personale creando esperienze positive
      728242
      Visualizza prodotto
    •  
      Vereos Il primo e unico sistema PET/TC davvero digitale al mondo

      Vereos PET/TC digitale

      Il primo e unico sistema PET/TC davvero digitale al mondo
      • Rilevamento digitale per immagini di qualità superiore
      • iDose⁴ per un'elevata qualità delle immagini a basso dosaggio
      • iPatient offre un flusso di lavoro personalizzato incentrato sul paziente
      882446
      Visualizza prodotto

    Prodotti di radiologia diagnostica per COVID-19

    •  
      DigitalDiagnost C90 Soluzioni di radiografia digitale montate a soffitto

      DigitalDiagnost C90  

      Soluzioni di radiografia digitale montate a soffitto
      • Flusso di lavoro rapido con touchscreen dell'unità radiogena Eleva
      • Sfruttamento della sala e produttività ottimali
      • Rilevamento migliorato di noduli clinicamente rilevanti con Philips Bone Suppression*
      712034
      Visualizza prodotto
    SkyFlow Plus

    SkyFlow Plus

    Vedi il prodotto
    SkyPlate

    SkyPlate

    Vedi il prodotto

    Risorse per imaging diagnostico e supporto informatico

    Tomografia computerizzata/AMI

    Risorse cliniche

     

    Protocolli raccomandati TC toracici per pazienti COVID-19

     

     

    TC "remote access scanning" per pazienti COVID-19

     

    Apparizione di polmonite  COVID-19 sulla TC

     

     

    Webinar: Covid-19 Radiology Response, A View from the Trenches by Edward Steiner MD, FACR & Gopal Punjabi MD 

     

     

    Dichiarazione di consenso RSNA TC per COVID-19

     

    Pulizia e disinfezione

     

    Sistemi TC

     

    Sistemi PET/TC, SPECT/TC e SPECT

     

    Radiologia diagnostica

    Risorse cliniche

    Philips MobileDiagnost wDR in COVID-19 Environment

     

    Video: Philips MobileDiagnost wDR - sistema radiologico digitale mobile

    Pulizia e disinfezione

    Guida di pulizia e disinfezione Sistemi DXR
    Risonanza magnetica

    Infografica

    Pulizia e disinfezione RM

    Pulizia e disinfezione

    Programma di pulizia e disinfezione RM

     
    Terapia guidata dalle immagini

    Pulizia e disinfezione

     

    Guida di pulizia e disinfezione Sistemi IGT

     

    Altre risorse sull'imaging

    Risorse

    Twitter per POC Philips

    Elenco di disinfettanti (List N) rilasciato da EPA

    Siamo con te

    organizzati

    Un’assistenza integrata

     
    Abbiamo allineato le nostre risorse e competenze per fornire un accesso rapido alle informazioni e alle soluzioni per rispondere alle esigenze di cura del paziente.
    adattamento

    Un aggiornamento continuo

     
    Stiamo adattando e aggiornando i nostri prodotti e le nostre tecnologie per rispondere in maniera tempestiva a una situazione in continua evoluzione.
    connessioni

    Una rete di connessioni

     
    Stiamo utilizzando la nostra infrastruttura e le nostre piattaforme per connettere équipe mediche e aiutare i sistemi sanitari a comunicare nel modo più efficace possibile, mentre si occupano delle attività cliniche.

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand